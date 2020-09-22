Advertisement

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) - A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 17 when a flight attendant asked her to put a mask on her 2-year-old son.

In an Instagram post, Davis wrote she tried but could not.

“I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother,” Davis wrote.

The airline asked passengers to disembark, and Davis and her son were left behind.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey.”

The airline’s website says a face covering is required for everyone, except for children under 2 years old. Those who refuse to wear one “may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”

Davis and American Airlines have been in contact over the incident. The Herald reports Davis wants an apology for how she was treated.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

