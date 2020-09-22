Advertisement

A popular Central Maine raffle will go virtual this year

The Super Raffle starts September 28th
The Mid-Maine Chamber Super Raffle starts September 28th.
The Mid-Maine Chamber Super Raffle starts September 28th.(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular raffle in Central Maine is going virtual this year.

The Mid-Maine Chamber Super Raffle starts September 28th.

Drawings will take place through October 2nd.

Approximately 40 tickets will be picked each day.

The value of the tickets increases everyday, wrapping up with a grand prize of 3,000 dollars.

“Thirty-eight restaurants in the area that are members, that are year round sit down restaurants, we’ll be giving gift certificates to them. Plus our five or six bakeries,” says Kimberly Lindlof, The President/CEO of Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

“We enjoy sponsoring it and we couldn’t do it without the participation of all the area businesses that really give. Every year, they’ve done this for 25-30 years now, they’ve always given. It’s really been a great event,” said Don Plourde, Owner of Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate.

Each ticket cost 125 dollars and comes with a 25 dollar gift card to an area restaurant.

