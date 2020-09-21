Work sparks fire that burns more than a dozen vehicles in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - “Accidents happen.”

That’s what Springfield’s Fire Chief said after more than a dozen vehicles burned Monday.

Crews from several towns were called to a property on Old Winn Road around 1 in the afternoon.

The fire chief tells TV5 a man was doing work on a vehicle that was in a line with several others.

The chief said a spark from that work jumped to another vehicle which started a massive fire.

“Before I even got here, there was a huge cloud of black smoke filling the air,” said Chief Landon Fry. “We pulled in, and there were all these vehicles behind me totally engulfed in flames, thick black smoke, a little bit of extension into the woods.”

The chief says 17 vehicles burned.

Maine Forest Rangers and the Maine Warden Service assisted at the scene

