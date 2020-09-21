Advertisement

Virtual event on PTSD awareness

Dover-Foxcroft Central Hall Commons virtual event
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A virtual event about PTSD aims to help raise awareness and provide resources for those who have experienced traumatic events.

Central Hall Commons in Dover-Foxcroft has been hosting a monthly series on PTSD since June.

Their fourth event this Wednesday will focus on moral injury, a lesser known subset of PTSD.

The event will feature a speaker from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a guided meditation.

“We would like to bring a sense of compassion, awareness, and the fact that people with PTSD walk among us." says Central Hall Commons President Lesley Fernow. "It can be so variable in how it presents itself and who is experiencing it.”

The event will be held via Zoom and Facebook Live this Wednesday at 1PM.

You can find out more at centralhallcommons.org or on their Facebook page.

