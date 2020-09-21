Two of 10 Inland Hospital employees in quarantine test positive for COVID-19

WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - Two of 10 Northern Light Inland Hospital employees in quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the the hospital’s senior physician executive.

Dr. Gavin Ducker says those two employees had “social contact” with an infected patient before the patient was admitted.

The two employees, who are said to be non care-providing staff, are currently isolating at home.

Hospital officials say they were notified Thursday about a patient testing positive.

Ten hospital staff members then went into quarantine due to exposure.

“We’re very confident that there is no risk to other patients because we’re following the CDC guidelines. We’re working very closely with the CDC and they’ve been very clear with us that they’re confident and satisfied that we’re not exposing others to risk," said Gavin Decker the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Ducker says Inland Hospital employs follow all safety measures recommended by the Maine CDC and more.

