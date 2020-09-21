Trio of cellists to hold outdoor concert in Ellsworth on Wednesday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

A trio of cellists will perform an outdoor concert later this week at the Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth.

The concert is put on by the Ellsworth Community Music Institute thanks to funding from the Onion Foundation and the Maine Arts Commission.

The trio of faculty from ECMI, called “The Fabulous Faculty Cellists,” will play for a live crowd for the first time since the pandemic began.

They will do so from the front porch of the Black House.

Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair to place in marked safely-distanced spaces.

The executive director of ECMI, Nancy Colter is looking forward to live music again.

“Especially during the time of COVID, music is one of the things I think that carries us forward.”

The concert will take place at 1pm on Thursday.

If you’re interested in attending this event or any future events put on by ECMI, visit their website http://www.ellsworthcommunitymusic.org/

