Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful start to the work week today. We’ll see abundant sunshine across the state today with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs this afternoon. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal areas today as large waves of 4′-6′ ahead of Hurricane Teddy are expected today. Some coastal splashover and minor beach erosion will be possible especially at the time of high tide this afternoon which comes around 2:20PM. Skies will be clear again tonight with temperatures dropping to the 30s to near 40°. Areas of frost will again be possible tonight.

Our focus for Tuesday will be on Hurricane Teddy as it churns its way northward through the Atlantic. Teddy is expected to head toward the eastern end of Nova Scotia. On this track, Teddy’s impact on Maine will be minimal with just a bit of rainfall and a gusty northerly breeze especially over Downeast locales. So Tuesday will feature more cloudiness with partly to mostly cloudy expected, the bulk of the clouds being over the eastern parts of the state. Rainfall will start to move into Downeast locales toward the middle to late afternoon hours with a few showers possibly making their way as far inland as Bangor and Millinocket late. Otherwise much of the state rest of the state will remain dry through the daylight hours. Temperatures will again be a bit below average with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s Tuesday afternoon. It will turn breezy Tuesday as Teddy approaches. A northerly wind will increase to 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible during the afternoon and evening. Higher gusts to 40-50 MPH will be possible Downeast. As a result, a few power outages can’t be ruled out. Teddy will head up into the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday. As it pulls away, we’ll see any lingering showers move out Wednesday morning and clouds will gradually give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. It will still be breezy with a north/northwesterly wind up to 30 MPH possible for most spots while Downeast areas could still see some gusts up to 40-45 MPH especially during the morning. Temperatures will be more seasonable Wednesday with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. Thursday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures on Thursday will again be in the mid-60s to low 70s. At this point, it looks like the pleasant weather will continue into the upcoming weekend.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 58°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear skies. Patchy frost. Lows between 30°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, most clouds over eastern areas. Afternoon and evening rain possible over eastern & Downeast areas. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Higher gusts to 40-50 MPH possible Downeast later in the day and at night.

Wednesday: Lingering showers over eastern areas ending early then brightening skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

