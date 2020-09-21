Advertisement

Stephen King celebrates 73rd birthday

Fans from near and far flocked to his home on the writers special day.
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Mainer often called the King of Horror is celebrating a birthday today.

Stephen King turns 73.

Every year people from near and far flock to the eerie webbed gates of King’s home in Bangor.

They hope to catch a glimpse of the award winning author or maybe feel some of the same spine-tingling chills they get when they read his novels.

James Tinker’s parents own SK tours of Maine.

They offer private narrated tours of Stephen King sites, in and around the city.

Tinker shared his insight as to why people love to experience all things Stephen King.

“They wanna share this phenomenon that is an amazing writer who connects to everyone all over the world.”

If you’re interested in booking a tour with SK tours of Maine please visit https://sk-tours.com/.

