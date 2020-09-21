Advertisement

Person with COVID-19 went to Portland Jetport to fly to Florida, exposing others to virus

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Center for Disease Control is warning that people at the Portland Jetport on Sunday were potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 who intended to board a flight to Florida.

State health officials said they were notified that a person with coronavirus and a close contact went to the Jetport Sunday afternoon.

The Maine CDC said people who were at the Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.

Those people should monitor themselves for symptoms and consult their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested, health officials said.

The person with COVID-19 tested positive late last week and was directed to isolate. The person’s close contacts were also directed to isolate.

The Maine CDC said staff members became aware that the person a close contact intended to fly to Florida.

Maine CDC officials said staff members contact the person who chose not to board the flight.

The close contact of that individual was removed from a plane before takeoff and has not been confirmed to have COVID-19, officials said.

The individual with COVID-19 returned to isolation, and the close contact of that individual returned to quarantine, according to the Maine CDC.

People with COVID-19 must isolate until a public health official can confirm that they meet the criteria for recovery, The Maine CDC said.

Close contacts of people with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they receive a negative test result.

