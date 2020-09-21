No injuries in early morning Eddington fire

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after a morning house fire in Eddington.

Several crews assisted at the home on Evergreen Lane. No one was home when firefighters arrived.

The fire seemed to start underneath the home and extend upwards. Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

“The house had a lot of smoke damage to it. It’s possible the fire was electrical so the meter has been pulled so, there’s no electricity. We were very lucky. Probably another five to ten minutes and the story would have been quite different,” says Capt. Alan Boyington of the Eddington Fire Department.

According to officials, the homeowners will be staying with relatives.

Crews will continue to investigate where the fire started.

