Minimum wage to increase in the new year

Come the new year, Maine's minimum wage will increase 15 cents.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The new year will usher in new wages. The Maine Department of Labor announced Monday that effective January 1 2021, the state minimum wage will increase to $12.15.

That’s an increase from the current minimum wage of $12.

Maine law requires annual adjustments to the minimum wage by the cost of living index.

This increase follows $1 annual increases each of the past three years.

The new “tip wage,” or service employee minimum wage, will go up next year to $6.08 per hour.

