Maine State Police arrest 16 following week-long investigation

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have announced the arrest of 16 people in Waldo County.

On September 14th, State Police troopers executed a search warrant on Rocky Road in Northport. The search followed a week’s-long investigation and resulted in the arrest of the 16 people.

They face various charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin possession, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of conditions of release and more. A complete breakdown of which individuals face what charges is available on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

The Maine State Police arrest 16 people in Waldo County for various offenses over the course of a week-long... Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Monday, September 21, 2020

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department, as well as other state, local and county agencies assisted State Police in their efforts.

