Advertisement

Maine State Police arrest 16 following week-long investigation

Troopers executed a search warrant on Rocky Road in Northport on September 14
Maine State Police arrest 16 in Waldo County
Maine State Police arrest 16 in Waldo County(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have announced the arrest of 16 people in Waldo County.

On September 14th, State Police troopers executed a search warrant on Rocky Road in Northport. The search followed a week’s-long investigation and resulted in the arrest of the 16 people.

They face various charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin possession, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of conditions of release and more. A complete breakdown of which individuals face what charges is available on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

The Maine State Police arrest 16 people in Waldo County for various offenses over the course of a week-long...

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Monday, September 21, 2020

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department, as well as other state, local and county agencies assisted State Police in their efforts.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Frosty start allows Maine ski area to fire up snow guns

Updated: 23 minutes ago
There have been several cold mornings recently, and Sunday River decided to fire up its snow guns Monday morning to test them.

News

No injuries in early morning Eddington fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

News

Two people die in Machias mobile home fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews from several towns were called there just before 3am.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 related death in Oxford County, 29 additional cases reported statewide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are now 582 active cases in the state.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Two of 10 Inland Hospital employees in quarantine test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The two employees, who are said to be non-care-providing staff, are currently isolating at home.

News

Sidney maple syrup farm prepares for North American Maple Tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV5 Morning News

News

Community members gather to celebrate life of late Justice Ginsburg in Bangor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crowd goers lit candles in memoriam of Justice Ginsburg's life and accomplishments on and off the bench.

News

Game Wardens searching for missing woman on Flagstaff Lake

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Wardens say the woman from York hasn’t been seen since her and two friends overturned their canoe on the lake Saturday night.

News

Annual Kiwanis Club yard sale benefits community children

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Members of the community donated everything from books to furniture to DVDs, with all proceeds going towards the Club's major project of building a new playground on the waterfront.

News

Belfast & Moosehead Lake Trail Railroad Resumes Rides

Updated: 20 hours ago
The company is hosting rides through Waldo County through September and October.