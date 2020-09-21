Advertisement

Maine state officials urge U.S. Senate to pass COVID-19 relief bill

Independent Senator Angus King says holding out is not helpful.
The next state revenue forecast is scheduled for December.
The next state revenue forecast is scheduled for December.(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - It has been more than 100 days since the House of Representatives passed a COVID-19 relief bill that has yet to be voted on in the Senate.

Republicans have said the 3-trillion dollar plus package is too costly.

Independent Senator Angus King says holding out is not helpful.

“We’re one family, we’re one country, we’re one community and we help each other out when there is a crisis. And what we’re facing now is really a slow motion fiscal hurricane that’s wiping out the budgets all across the country,” King said.

According to the state’s Revenue Forecasting Committee, Maine is projected to have a $528 million shortfall in 2021.

Senator Angus King is worried about the essential workers in Maine who could lose their jobs, along with services that could be cut.

“About 25 or 30 percent of our state budget actually goes right back into the municipalities in the form of general purpose aid to education and revenue sharing and other grants and contracts. So when we talk about not helping the state we’re really talking about also hurting the towns and cities throughout Maine,” King said.

Governor Janet Mills took part in Monday’s virtual news conference, too.

She says the state’s shortfall could impact public safety, schools, health care, and other essential services in the future.

“We’re facing the winter months which almost always means an additional downturn in business because of the cost of energy an cheating. So the money is crucial through the next 6 months, the next 9 month period so we can get back on our feet,” Mills said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthy Living

Ticks diminished in summer, still a threat this fall

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
“As we’ve seen this year and in years past, weather conditions can really play a significant role in activity.”

News

Work sparks fire that burns more than a dozen vehicles in Springfield

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The chief says 17 vehicles burned. Maine Forest Rangers and the Maine Warden Service assisted at the scene

State

Advocacy groups question Maine’s election season

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
A lawsuit has been filed to address voting challenges related to COVID-19.

News

152 years ago to-date, Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The land-grant college started to promote the technical arts and engineering surrounding agriculture.

Latest News

Healthy Living

Flu shots available at drive thru clinics in Ellsworth, Blue Hill area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Healthcare officials encouraging all patients to get their vaccinations by the end of October

Coronavirus

Person with COVID-19 went to Portland Jetport to fly to Florida, exposing others to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC said people who were at the Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.

News

Trio of cellists to hold outdoor concert in Ellsworth on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A trio of cellists will perform an outdoor concert later this week at the Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth.

Community

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 25th annual hike for the homeless will take place next Thursday.

News

Minimum wage to increase in the new year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced today that effective January 1 2021, the state minimum wage will increase to $12.15.

News

As cooler temps approach, fire officials turn attention to safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Fire officials are reminding Mainers early, while the weather is still nice, to start prepping for cooler weather.