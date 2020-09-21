High schools to live-stream games for fall sports
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - State guidelines don’t allow for more than a hundred people at an outdoor event. Players, coaches, managers and trainers for both teams count against that number. So do officials.
That doesn’t leave much room for fans
In response, dozens of schools from around the state have moved to online streaming services- so that fans can see the games.
