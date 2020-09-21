Advertisement

High school football gets ready for ‘7v7’

Published: Sep. 21, 2020
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - High School Fall sports are getting ready to start their seasons. Like anything else in 2020, they’re going to look a little different this year. None more than football.

No helmets, no pads.

Just seven on seven touch or flag football, the way you might’ve done it at recess when you were a kid.

We caught up with the Brewer football team to see how this is going to go.

