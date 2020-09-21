Advertisement

Game Wardens searching for missing woman on Flagstaff Lake

Search for missing woman
Search for missing woman(Maine Warden Service)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - Game Wardens are searching for a missing woman on Flagstaff Lake in Dead River Township.

Wardens say the woman from York hasn’t been seen since her and two friends overturned their canoe on the lake Saturday night.

Officials say around 5:20p.m. is when the three overturned their canoe, before swimming to shore.

The other two friends weren’t able to find the woman, before heading to a nearby road for help.

Wardens say they were suffering from hypothermia.

Wardens began searching around 10 p.m. last night with no luck.

And have spent much of the day Sunday searching the shore of the lake.

They plan to continue the search tomorrow morning.

