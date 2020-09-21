Frosty start allows Maine ski area to fire up snow guns

NEWRY, Maine (WMTW)

It was a frosty start for many across Maine Monday morning. Many communities dropped below freezing. The growing season has ended for much of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, it was 27 degrees at 6 a.m. in Fryeburg. Lewiston, Sanford and Waterville were all 28 degrees. It was 30 degrees in Wiscasset. A WMTW Total Weather Spotter reported 25 degrees in Rangeley.

There have been several cold mornings recently, and Sunday River decided to fire up its snow guns Monday morning to test them.

Snowmaking test underway. Posted by Sunday River on Monday, September 21, 2020

The ski area said it completed its annual snowmaking systems test with temperatures in the high 20s at the top of North Peak, running 4 snowguns on the Lower Downdraft trail.

The resort has said its opening day will be based on when they are able to offer top-to-bottom skiing with no lift downloading.

