Flu shots available at drive thru clinics in Ellsworth, Blue Hill area

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) -

As health officials stress the importance of flu shots this season, Northern Light Health has organized several drive up locations to allow people to receive the vaccination.

Doing so means that people can get their flu shot without leaving the comfort of their car.

This Wednesday a drive-thru clinic will be set up at Blue Hill Hospital from 5 until 7.

On Saturday, the same type of clinic will be offered again in Blue Hill, as well as in Ellsworth.

Those Saturday spots will be open from 9 until noon.

You do not need to be a patient of Northern Light to get a shot.

Drive-thru flu shots will be offered at the following dates/ locations/ and times:

Wednesday 9/23

- Blue Hill Hospital 57 Water Street, Blue Hill 5-7 pm

Saturday 9/26

- Blue Hill Hospital 57 Water Street, Blue Hill 9am-12pm

- Maine Coast Hospital 50 Union Street, Ellsworth 9am–12pm

Saturday, 10/3

- Blue Hill Hospital 57 Water Street, Blue Hill 9am-12pm

-Maine Coast Hospital 50 Union Street, Ellsworth 9am–12pm

-Northern Light Primary Care 102 Court Street, Castine 9am-12pm

- Deer Isle-Stonington High School, Deer Isle 9am-12pm

“The Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics are available to ALL in our community. You don’t have to be our patient to participate,” shares Mike Murnik, MD, Senior Physician Executive, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. “To save time, patients can call ahead to pre-register, but it isn’t necessary. We can’t stress enough, the importance to get your flu shot, continue to wear a mask in public, practice physical distancing, and stay home when you are not feeling well.” If one these scheduled clinics are not convenient, patients are encouraged to call their primary care provider’s office to set up a time that works for them.

For more information, or to pre-register, call 374-2311 for Blue Hill Hospital Flu Clinics and 664-7751 for Maine Coast Hospital Flu Clinics.

“We are encouraging all of our patients to get their vaccinations by the end of October,” explains Sheena Whittaker, MD, Senior Physician Executive Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. “At Maine Coast Pediatric Care, we will offer vaccinations at well-child appointments already scheduled as well as same day acute care visits. Families can always call us to schedule a flu shot, or even better, stop by one of our Saturday clinics.”

