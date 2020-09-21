Festival of Lights parade in Bangor canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A holiday tradition in downtown Bangor will not take place this year.

The Bangor Rotary Club says it’s canceling the Festival of Lights Parade set for December. The parade organizer based the decision on social distancing and gathering restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Every year, thousands of people gather to see the parade, which is made up of dozens of floats. It all culminates with Santa flipping the switch on the downtown tree.

But the Rotary Club still wants to light up the city for the season and they’re looking for ideas.

You can share your thoughts by going to bangorrotary.org or the Facebook page - Rotary Club of Bangor, Maine.

Organizers say they will share more details on a plan in the weeks to come.

