COVID-19 related death in Oxford County, 29 additional cases reported statewide

The Maine CDC says another person has died with COVID-19 and there are 29 new cases of coronavirus as of Monday’s report.

The person who passed away was in Oxford County.

There are now 582 active cases in the state.

Two cases today have yet to be classified.

The overall total has risen to 5,106.

4,384 people have recovered, up 20 from Sunday.

If we break it down by county, York County had the biggest jump in cases, seeing increase of 18 cases overnight.

180 are active.

Androscoggin County is reporting 5 new cases.

The county with the most active cases remains Cumberland County with 195.

