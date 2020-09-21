Advertisement

Community members gather to celebrate life of late Justice Ginsburg in Bangor

Ginsburg died on Friday from complications with pancreatic cancer.
Folks gathered to pay their respects to late Justice Ginsburg outside the federal building in Bangor Sunday night.
Folks gathered to pay their respects to late Justice Ginsburg outside the federal building in Bangor Sunday night.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Community members gathered Sunday night in front of the federal building on Harlow Street in Bangor to pay their respects to late supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Crowd goers lit candles in memoriam of Justice Ginsburg’s life and accomplishments on and off the bench.

As a pioneer for women’s equality, folks were invited to speak about how Ginsburg impacted their lives.

Some spoke of the gender equality barriers Ginsburg helped to remove from their lives. Others say she not only helped women, but everyone during her time as a Supreme Court Justice.

Ginsburg died on Friday from complications with pancreatic cancer.

