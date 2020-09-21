Chilly Tonight, With Cloudy & Blustery Conditions Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A mostly clear and chilly night ahead once again. Lows will drop back to the 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Frost is likely across the region as well.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has this storm pushing well to our east, into Eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. It has the storm moving into this area as a Tropical Storm. The best chance for any rain and stronger wind gusts will be in the Downeast region. This system is likely to take this track and will not have a significant impact on us, with up to 0.50-0.75″ Downeast. A few showers possible in Central Maine, otherwise cloudy skies. Wind gusts may approach 30-35 mph in the eastern half of the state as well, stronger gusts possible along the Downeast coast.

Skies will begin to clear throughout the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday as Teddy lifts to the northeast. High pressure will slowly work in from the southwest. It will stay on the breezy side for Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph. A bit milder however, highs will run in the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday is another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will once again run in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state. A cold front passes the state Thursday night into early Friday with a few showers possible. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly with frost likely. Lows will drop back to the mid 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with some rain possible in the Downeast region. Winds will likely gust 25-35 mph, a bit stronger along the Downeast coast.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, with brightening skies for the afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most. Breezy, wind gusts 20 – 30 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.