As cooler temps approach, fire officials turn attention to safety

(WIBW)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is the first day of fall. As the temperature drops, folks are going to start firing up those wood and pellet stoves.

Fire officials are reminding Mainers early, while the weather is still nice, to start prepping.

One of the most important ways to avoid home fires is to properly maintain and clean your chimneys. You can do so by buying brushes and equipment at your local hardware store or by hiring a chimney sweep.

Clean up that brush underneath your house and away from your outside vents.

Also, be careful with electrical heat tape. “People put electrical heat tape around their water lines underneath trailers. They need to be checked out to make sure they’re safe and not damaged. We typically have one fire a year with heat tape,” says Capt. Alan Boyington of Eddington Fire Department.

With a drier season, as you’re cleaning your yards and burning brush, keep an eye on the state’s fire danger reports.

Also, check the batteries in your smoke detectors. Batteries should be replaced at least once a year and devices themselves should be replaced every five to ten years.

