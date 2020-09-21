Advertisement

Advocacy groups question Maine’s election season

A lawsuit has been filed to address voting challenges related to COVID-19.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As election day gets closer, some advocacy groups are questioning the constitutionality of Maine’s election season.

A lawsuit has been filed against Maine’s Secretary of State and Attorney General to address voting challenges specifically related to COVID-19.

The Kennebec County Superior Court held a hearing today to discuss whether absentee ballots will be counted if post marked by election day.

Currently they must be received no later than seven days before the election.

They talked about the government’s responsibility to cover postage on absentee ballot envelopes, too.

NextGen Maine, along with several other organizations, is also urging state officials to remove barriers to absentee voting.

“Every single eligible voter in America deserves to have an easy and convenient way to make their voice heard and get themselves represented in government," said Elizabeth Rosen, communications director for NextGen Maine. "It’s really that simple. Voters under 39 make up almost 30% of the electorate and that is incredible power if we actually tap into it.”

NextGen Maine is hoping to show young voters the many ways to get involved in the upcoming election.

The deadline to register to vote by mail in Maine is October 19th.

