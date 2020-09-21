Advertisement

Abundant Sunshine This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine across the state through the afternoon hours with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal areas today as large waves of 4′-6′ ahead of Hurricane Teddy are expected today. Some coastal splashover and minor beach erosion will be possible especially at the time of high tide this afternoon which comes around 2:20PM. Skies will be clear again tonight with temperatures dropping to the 30s to near 40°. Areas of frost will again be possible tonight.

Our focus for Tuesday will be on Hurricane Teddy as it churns its way northward through the Atlantic. Teddy is expected to head toward the eastern end of Nova Scotia. On this track, Teddy’s impact on Maine will be minimal with just a bit of rainfall and a gusty northerly breeze especially over Downeast locales. So Tuesday will feature more cloudiness with partly to mostly cloudy expected, the bulk of the clouds being over the eastern parts of the state. Rainfall will start to move into Downeast locales toward the middle to late afternoon hours with a few showers possibly making their way as far inland as Bangor and Millinocket late. Otherwise much of the state rest of the state will remain dry through the daylight hours. Temperatures will again be a bit below average with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s Tuesday afternoon. It will turn breezy Tuesday as Teddy approaches. A northerly wind will increase to 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible during the afternoon and evening. Higher gusts to 40-50 MPH will be possible Downeast. As a result, a few power outages can’t be ruled out. Teddy will head up into the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday. As it pulls away, we’ll see any lingering showers move out Wednesday morning and clouds will gradually give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. It will still be breezy with a north/northwesterly wind up to 30 MPH possible for most spots while Downeast areas could still see some gusts up to 40-45 MPH especially during the morning. Temperatures will be more seasonable Wednesday with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. Thursday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures on Thursday will again be in the mid-60s to low 70s. At this point, it looks like the pleasant weather will continue into the upcoming weekend.

Rest of Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 58°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear skies. Patchy frost. Lows between 30°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, most clouds over eastern areas. Afternoon and evening rain possible over eastern & Downeast areas. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Higher gusts to 40-50 MPH possible Downeast later in the day and at night.

Wednesday: Lingering showers over eastern areas ending early then brightening skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will bring us a beautiful start to the work week today. We’ll see abundant sunshine across the state today with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs this afternoon.

Forecast

Mainly Clear & Cold With Frost Likely Across The State

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Another sunny day expected today as high pressure dominates. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Forecast

Mainly Clear & Cold With Frost Likely Tonight

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Another sunny day is expected tomorrow as well. It will likely be a few degrees warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny & Cool Today

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure has built into the New England region. This means a sunny day across the state. It will stay on the cool side this afternoon with highs in the 50s for much of the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny Skies & Cool Today

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
High pressure has built into the New England region. This means a sunny day across the state. It will stay on the cool side this afternoon with highs in the 50s for much of the state.

Forecast

A Clear & Chilly Night Expected With Frost Likely

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A strong high pressure system has built into the region. A cold night is expected across the state with much of Central and Southern Maine seeing their coldest night of the season, so far. Under clear skies and calm winds, lows will drop back to the 20s north, with low to mid 30s south.

Forecast

Mainly Clear & Chilly Tonight With Frost Likely

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
A cold night is expected across the state with much of Central and Southern Maine seeing their coldest night of the season, so far. Under clear skies and calm winds, lows will drop back to the 20s north, with low to mid 30s south.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny & Cool Today, Chilly With Frost Likely Tonight

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A strong high pressure system will build into the Great Lakes region this weekend. Today it will move into the Eastern Great Lakes and we will see partly to mostly sunny skies. It will remain cool with highs in the 50s.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny & Cool Today, Chilly With Frost Likely Tonight

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
|
A strong high pressure system will build into the Great Lakes region this weekend. Today it will move into the Eastern Great Lakes and we will see partly to mostly sunny skies. It will remain cool with highs in the 50s.

Forecast

Clear & Chilly Tonight With Patchy Frost Possible

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. It will be chilly with patchy frost possible, especially the further north you travel. Lows will drop back to the 30s for much of the state, to low 40s along the coast.