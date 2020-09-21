Advertisement

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless goes virtual

(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 25th annual hike for the homeless will take place next Thursday.

The event, which raises money for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, is a bit different this year. Last year drew almost 1,000 people, so with safety in mind, this time the event will be virtual.

Folks can register to walk individually, as a family or as a team. You can even register your dog.

You can sign up to walk all the way until the day of the event.

All money supports the goal of ending homelessness in our area. Last year, more than $41,000 dollars was raised.

