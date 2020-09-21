152 years ago to-date, Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first students

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - On this day 152 years ago a school formerly known as Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first 12 students.

Now, with an enrollment of almost 12,000, it’s known as the University of Maine.

The land-grant college started to promote the technical arts and engineering surrounding agriculture. The school was meant to assist the state in preparing people with the knowledge and skills needed to go out and work in the state.

The University is now one of only a few land, sea and space grant institutions in the nation.

“It’s a little bit humbling to be reminded of this anniversary and to look back over those decades and to just know that so many people have been so much a part of working to be of service to the state of Maine and to make a difference nationally,” says University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

The college changed its name to the University of Maine 29 years after its opening in 1897.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.