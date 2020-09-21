Advertisement

152 years ago to-date, Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first students

Now known as UMaine, the university enrolls close to 12,000 students
152 years ago, the first students started at what would become the University of Maine.
152 years ago, the first students started at what would become the University of Maine.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - On this day 152 years ago a school formerly known as Maine State College of Agriculture accepted its first 12 students.

Now, with an enrollment of almost 12,000, it’s known as the University of Maine.

The land-grant college started to promote the technical arts and engineering surrounding agriculture. The school was meant to assist the state in preparing people with the knowledge and skills needed to go out and work in the state.

The University is now one of only a few land, sea and space grant institutions in the nation.

“It’s a little bit humbling to be reminded of this anniversary and to look back over those decades and to just know that so many people have been so much a part of working to be of service to the state of Maine and to make a difference nationally,” says University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

The college changed its name to the University of Maine 29 years after its opening in 1897.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthy Living

Flu shots available at drive thru clinics in Ellsworth, Blue Hill area

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Healthcare officials encouraging all patients to get their vaccinations by the end of October

Coronavirus

Person with COVID-19 went to Portland Jetport to fly to Florida, exposing others to virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC said people who were at the Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.

News

Trio of cellists to hold outdoor concert in Ellsworth on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A trio of cellists will perform an outdoor concert later this week at the Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth.

Community

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 25th annual hike for the homeless will take place next Thursday.

Latest News

News

Minimum wage to increase in the new year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced today that effective January 1 2021, the state minimum wage will increase to $12.15.

News

As cooler temps approach, fire officials turn attention to safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Fire officials are reminding Mainers early, while the weather is still nice, to start prepping for cooler weather.

News

Maine State Police arrest 16 following week-long investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Troopers executed a search warrant on Rocky Road in Northport on September 14

News

No injuries in early morning Eddington fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

News

Two people die in Machias mobile home fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews from several towns were called there just before 3am.

Coronavirus

Two of 10 Inland Hospital employees in quarantine test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The two employees, who are said to be non-care-providing staff, are currently isolating at home.