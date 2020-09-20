Advertisement

Officials say spontaneous combustion may have started PERC plant fire

Crews respond to Orrington fire Saturday.
Crews respond to Orrington fire Saturday.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Spontaneous combustion from a whole lot of trash is what fire officials say they believe may have sparked a fire at a waste processing plant in Orrington Saturday.

We spoke with Orrington Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean Sunday who says they got reports of smoke in the River Road area just before noon.

Bean says they discovered there was a fire at Penobscot Energy Recovery Company at 29 Industrial Way.

He says they have a small fire crew and they were working to get the active fire under control.

Bean says the fire started in one of the spots where the trucks bring trash in.

“This particular area the trash had been sitting since about April. The problem that we run into is this trash is stacked right to the ceiling so it’s almost 40 feet high and as the things start to break down, spontaneous combustion happens because it’s so tight from weight that it burns and it’s very deep in the pile and it’s quite labor intensive," he says.

Several area crews helped them get the fire under control in about five hours.

“Accessing this area is quite difficult. We don’t want to put people in the collapse zones of this big giant pile of trash so we utilized the aerial ladder from Brewer and we cut into the side of the building cut because it provided ventilation meaning getting rid of smoke which was a problem that we were having plus it also allowed us to access this fire from above," he says.

At that point, the PERC fire brigade took over.

No one was injured.

Earlier this year, overflow from a now shut down plant was diverted to PERC.

When the Fiberright plant in Hampden stopped operating at the end of May, 75% of the waste from 115 communities began going to the PERC plant.

