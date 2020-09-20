Maple Syrup Farm Prepares For North American Maple Tour Amid Pandemic Affects

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) -

Maple (WABI)

The North American Maple Tour is coming up in October and as maple farms and sugar shacks around the state prepare to showcase their syrup and products, we stopped by a farm in central Maine to see how things have gone since the pandemic struck.

Maple is a delicacy in Maine, but like every commodity, it’s been affected by COVID.

Owner of Bacon Maple Farm Products in Sidney, Shelley Bacon spoke with us on how things have played out with her farm.

“Actually this coming week to get ready for the North American maple tour we will he processing some whiskey barrel aged maple syrup.”

“I mean economically we did take a hit but we’re open year round so hopefully we’ll be able to you know recover a little bit.”

Shelley and her husband Kevin shared with us what the struggle has been like, and it started when Maine maple Sunday was cancelled.

“Maine maple Sunday has always been a staple here locally in central Maine for us and this year it definitely impacted us.”

Although the couple are remaining optimistic Shelley said overall the affects of the pandemic have varied.

“For the rest of the state from what I’ve heard some people did well some people it was a little bit of a struggle it just depended on where you were in the state.”

With the current landscape and COVID restrictions the bacons still feel their farm is safe and the place to be this fall.

“We’re a family farm, we love having our maple syrup friends and family out, there’s plenty of space we have a huge field, yard plenty of parking that kind of stuff we do encourage masks and social distancing.”

On top of safety precautions Kevin and Shelley have things in the works to ensure the farms success.

“We have plans in place here for our own business, to try to help kind of soften the blow a little bit come the end of the year.”

So if you and the family need a weekend activity, be sure to visit their farm.

“We’ll be open our normal hours Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays 9-7, sugar house will be open, ice cream will be flowing as well.”

For more information on the North American Maple Tour and Bacon Maple Farm Products please visit https://baconfarmmaple.com/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.