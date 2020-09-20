Advertisement

Maple Syrup Farm Prepares For North American Maple Tour Amid Pandemic Affects

Maple farms and sugar shacks prepare to showcase their syrup and maple products in October after Maine Maple Sunday cancelled in March.
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) -

Maple
Maple(WABI)

The North American Maple Tour is coming up in October and as maple farms and sugar shacks around the state prepare to showcase their syrup and products, we stopped by a farm in central Maine to see how things have gone since the pandemic struck.

Maple is a delicacy in Maine, but like every commodity, it’s been affected by COVID.

Owner of Bacon Maple Farm Products in Sidney, Shelley Bacon spoke with us on how things have played out with her farm.

“Actually this coming week to get ready for the North American maple tour we will he processing some whiskey barrel aged maple syrup.”

“I mean economically we did take a hit but we’re open year round so hopefully we’ll be able to you know recover a little bit.”

Shelley and her husband Kevin shared with us what the struggle has been like, and it started when Maine maple Sunday was cancelled.

“Maine maple Sunday has always been a staple here locally in central Maine for us and this year it definitely impacted us.”

Although the couple are remaining optimistic Shelley said overall the affects of the pandemic have varied.

“For the rest of the state from what I’ve heard some people did well some people it was a little bit of a struggle it just depended on where you were in the state.”

With the current landscape and COVID restrictions the bacons still feel their farm is safe and the place to be this fall.

“We’re a family farm, we love having our maple syrup friends and family out, there’s plenty of space we have a huge field, yard plenty of parking that kind of stuff we do encourage masks and social distancing.”

On top of safety precautions Kevin and Shelley have things in the works to ensure the farms success.

“We have plans in place here for our own business, to try to help kind of soften the blow a little bit come the end of the year.”

So if you and the family need a weekend activity, be sure to visit their farm.

“We’ll be open our normal hours Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays 9-7, sugar house will be open, ice cream will be flowing as well.”

For more information on the North American Maple Tour and Bacon Maple Farm Products please visit https://baconfarmmaple.com/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belfast & Moosehead Lake Trail Railroad Resumes Rides

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The company is hosting rides through Waldo County through September and October.

News

10 staff members at Waterville hospital in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hospital admissions and other services are not impacted by this situation.

News

Susan Collins gives statement on filling vacant Supreme Court seat

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Conversations have now begun with how President Trump will look to fill that seat, with the election less than two months away.

News

2nd annual “Bags For Ben” cornhole tournament benefits family of fallen officer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A cornhole tournament to help a fallen officer had its first day of competition at the Sea Dog today.

Latest News

News

E-waste drop-off event held Saturday at Challenger Learning Center

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Challenger Learning Center had a second e-waste drop off event, where visitors could drop off a variety of old electronics, like tvs, computer monitors, and laptops.

News

Crews respond to fire in Orrington on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Crews were on scene for much of the afternoon.

News

Biker Group Holds Parade For Retirement Community Amid Complaints of Honking

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
A group of bikers gathered in Searsport today for a parade to show support for a local retirement community

News

Waldo County Search and Rescue Team Holds Training Exercises

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
The Waldo County Search and Rescue team was in Monroe this morning conducting training exercises for their members.

News

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Another person has died with coronavirus in Somerset County, according to the Maine CDC.

News

Sanford High to be all remote starting Monday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Superintendent makes decision after rise in Sanford COVID cases.