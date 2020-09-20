Advertisement

Mainly Sunny & Cool Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built into the New England region. This means a sunny day across the state. It will stay on the cool side this afternoon with highs in the 50s for much of the state. A clear and chilly night ahead once again. Lows will drop back to the 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Another sunny day is expected tomorrow as well. It will likely be a few degrees warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has this storm pushing well to our east, into Eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. It has the storm moving into this area as a Tropical Storm. The best chance for any rain and stronger wind gusts will be in the Downeast region. This system is likely to take this track and will not have a significant impact on us, with up to 0.50-0.75″ Downeast. A few showers possible in Central Maine, otherwise cloudy skies. Wind gusts may approach 30-35 mph in the eastern half of the state as well, stronger gusts possible along the Downeast coast.

Skies will begin to clear throughout the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday as Teddy lifts to the northeast. High pressure will slowly work in from the southwest. It will stay on the breezy side for Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph. A bit milder however, highs will run in the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday is another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will once again run in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state.

Today: Lots of sunshine expected and cool. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide. Winds north at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly with frost likely. Lows will drop back to the mid 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with some rain possible in the Downeast region. Winds will likely gust 25-35 mph, a bit stronger along the Downeast coast.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, with brightening skies for the afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most. Breezy, wind gusts 20 – 30 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

