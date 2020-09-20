Maine CDC reports 45 new coronavirus cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 45 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday. There are no new deaths.

The total number of cases to date is now 5,079. There are 18 more recoveries today for 4,364 overall.

The number of active cases went up by 26 for a total of 576.

York County has the most new cases with 15 added to their total for 1,060.

Cumberland has nine new cases and they have the most active cases at 201.

There are eight new cases in Androscoggin County.

Seven new cases are being reported in Oxford County.

One new case a piece today for Aroostook, Franklin and Kennebec Counties.

There are no new cases in Penobscot County and 14 active cases.

Two cases are unknown.

