Jay home heavily damaged by fire

JAY, Maine (WABI) — State fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that damaged a house on Belleview Drive late Friday afternoon and again early Saturday.

According to the Sun Journal the porch of the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived around 5:30 pm.

They say the fire extended to the wall and roof above the kitchen. Firefighters put the fire out but were called out at again at 12:04 a.m. Saturday after the fire rekindled.

The family, which includes a newborn baby, was not at home at the time of the fire.

They had left at about 4:50 p.m. There were two cats in the house and they were OK, said Chief Michael Booker.

No one was injured. The house is insured. It is not livable at this time, Booker said.

The family stayed with relatives or friends Friday night.

The cause is under investigation. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are expected at the scene Monday to determine the exact cause.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.