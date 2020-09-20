Advertisement

Belfast & Moosehead Lake Trail Railroad Resumes Rides

Special safety guidelines are in place to ensure the health of the passengers.
The company has begun hosting rides through Waldo County with special safety guidelines.
The company has begun hosting rides through Waldo County with special safety guidelines.(WABI)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - People in Belfast have a chance to go on a scenic ride.

It was thanks to the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad, which resumed rides across waldo county today.

Due to COVID-19, they were only able to seat around half the passengers, while masks were reccommended for those that could not sit six feet apart

The railroad says that the rides are a great way for people to travel after so many months indoors.

“People need a chance to get out. And if they’re doing their part for the COVID cause to help it come to an end, at least they’re getting out, and everybody is a little bit cabin fever’d ever since it’s started, so this is helping,” explained engineer Peter Revy.

Rides will go til the end of October.

To buy tickets, go to https://belfastandmooseheadlakerail.org/portal/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maple Syrup Farm Prepares For North American Maple Tour Amid Pandemic Affects

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Maple is a delicacy in Maine, but like every commodity, it's been affected by COVID

News

10 staff members at Waterville hospital in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hospital admissions and other services are not impacted by this situation.

News

Susan Collins gives statement on filling vacant Supreme Court seat

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Conversations have now begun with how President Trump will look to fill that seat, with the election less than two months away.

News

2nd annual “Bags For Ben” cornhole tournament benefits family of fallen officer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A cornhole tournament to help a fallen officer had its first day of competition at the Sea Dog today.

Latest News

News

E-waste drop-off event held Saturday at Challenger Learning Center

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Challenger Learning Center had a second e-waste drop off event, where visitors could drop off a variety of old electronics, like tvs, computer monitors, and laptops.

News

Crews respond to fire in Orrington on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Crews were on scene for much of the afternoon.

News

Biker Group Holds Parade For Retirement Community Amid Complaints of Honking

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
A group of bikers gathered in Searsport today for a parade to show support for a local retirement community

News

Waldo County Search and Rescue Team Holds Training Exercises

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
The Waldo County Search and Rescue team was in Monroe this morning conducting training exercises for their members.

News

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Another person has died with coronavirus in Somerset County, according to the Maine CDC.

News

Sanford High to be all remote starting Monday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Superintendent makes decision after rise in Sanford COVID cases.