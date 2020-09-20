Belfast & Moosehead Lake Trail Railroad Resumes Rides
Special safety guidelines are in place to ensure the health of the passengers.
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - People in Belfast have a chance to go on a scenic ride.
It was thanks to the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad, which resumed rides across waldo county today.
Due to COVID-19, they were only able to seat around half the passengers, while masks were reccommended for those that could not sit six feet apart
The railroad says that the rides are a great way for people to travel after so many months indoors.
“People need a chance to get out. And if they’re doing their part for the COVID cause to help it come to an end, at least they’re getting out, and everybody is a little bit cabin fever’d ever since it’s started, so this is helping,” explained engineer Peter Revy.
Rides will go til the end of October.
To buy tickets, go to https://belfastandmooseheadlakerail.org/portal/
