Annual Kiwanis Club yard sale benefits community children

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Shoppers could grab great deals for an even greater cause in Bangor Saturday morning.

It was part of the Kiwanis Club’s annual yard sale at Beal College.

Members of the community donated everything from books to furniture to DVDs, with all proceeds going towards the Club’s major project of building a new playground on the waterfront.

Organizers behind the sale say that it all goes towards helping the kids of the community.

“We’re all about children. That’s our mission. Community and our mission is to basically help kids. We do what we can,” says Bangor Breakfast Kiwanis Club Member Jim Vashon. “We support the key clubs. We support builders clubs. We do what we can for kids and that’s our mission.”

You can support the Kiwanis Club at kiwanisbangor.org.

