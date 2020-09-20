10 staff members at Waterville hospital in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Ten staff members at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville are in quarantine after being directly or indirectly exposed to a patient with COVID-19.

Hospital officials say they were notified Thursday that an Inland patient had tested positive for COVID-19. The Maine CDC has been notified and are working with the hospital to identify any other staff who may have been exposed.

Hospital officials say they are contacting all staff who may have had exposure to the patient or employees that had contact with the patient and are directing them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

“Safety remains our top priority,” said Dr. Gavin Ducker, co-president of Northern Light Health Medical Group and senior physician executive at Inland Hospital. “We are closely assessing how the exposures occurred so we can prevent future exposures. We will continue to communicate about the situation with our staff and the community.”

Terri Vieira, Inland Hospital president noted, “Inland is grateful for our community support now and throughout the pandemic. Please know that we are doing everything possible to address this situation and safeguard our community.”

Hospital admissions and other services are not impacted by this situation.

