Waldo County Search and Rescue Team Holds Training Exercises

MONROE, Maine (WABI) -

The Waldo County Search and Rescue team was in Monroe this morning conducting training exercises for their members.

Trainings included shelter and fire building, as well as map and compass exercises.

The importance of the trainings are to ensure all members are well prepared should the team be deployed.

Twenty-three year member and director Gary Drinkwater spoke with us about the day and why it was a much needed session.

“As new people come in we also have to train them. Most of this here is just a retraining for us, and just to keep refreshed.”

If members don’t show up to a certain amount of trainings they risk losing their certification from the Maine Association of Search And Rescue.

