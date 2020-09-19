UMaine system reports no active COVID-19 at all campuses

ORONO, Maine (WMTW) - The University of Maine System this week reported there are no active cases of COVID-19 among students or staff at any of its campuses.

The UMaine system has conducted 15,000 tests as part of its asymptomatic screening program to start the school year.

The testing detected 13 positive cases of the virus across the system, but none of those cases are currently active.

The universities have implemented testing of wastewater and has focused on areas where clusters of cases have recently been reported.

“We have a county, York County, that is having some substantial difficulty. Alright, let’s throw some tests in that direction. We also understand there’s an infection at a mill in Rumford. Let’s test our very limited number of students or make tests available to the limited number of students at the center out that way,” chancellor Dannel Malloy said.

Malloy said that on a 10-day floating basis, the UMaine system will conduct 2,000 more COVID-19 tests.

The UMaine system also plans to send students home for Thanksgiving break where they will complete the remainder of the fall semester remotely.

