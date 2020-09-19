The Veazie Police Department is being honored by the NEACOP

Advertisement

The Chief of the Veazie Police Department is being honored by the New England Association of Chiefs of Police
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Chief of the Veazie Police Department is being honored by the New England Association of Chiefs of Police.

The award for Mark Leonard and his staff is for Community Policing.

It’s the result of the department’s dedication to helping the community, including daily check-ins with seniors in town.

They also partner with the Eastern Area Agency on Aging to bring food commodity boxes to seniors.

And take part in child safety seat inspections as well.

“It’s called community policing but I look at it more as a community partnership. I think it’s important, I strive for our officers to get involved with the people of our community to know our community. When they see a problem, I want us to be able to find a solution. That’s really what this award showcases, is where problems existed in our community and the solutions that we found for that,” says the Chief of Police, Mark Leonard.

Veazie won the award for towns with a population of 15-thousand people or less.

