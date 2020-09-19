Susan Collins gives statement on filling vacant Supreme Court seat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday night after battling Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

Conversations have now begun with how President Trump will look to fill that seat, with the election less than two months away.

Senator Susan Collins released the following statement today, on how she believes the seat should be filled.

"In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power. President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials. Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd.”

