Advertisement

Susan Collins gives statement on filling vacant Supreme Court seat

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, walks on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, walks on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (GRAYDC)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday night after battling Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

Conversations have now begun with how President Trump will look to fill that seat, with the election less than two months away.

Senator Susan Collins released the following statement today, on how she believes the seat should be filled.

"In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power. President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials. Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd annual “Bags For Ben” cornhole tournament benefits family of fallen officer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A cornhole tournament to help a fallen officer had its first day of competition at the Sea Dog today.

News

E-waste drop-off event held Saturday at Challenger Learning Center

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Challenger Learning Center had a second e-waste drop off event, where visitors could drop off a variety of old electronics, like tvs, computer monitors, and laptops.

News

Crews respond to fire in Orrington on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Crews were on scene for much of the afternoon.

News

Biker Group Holds Parade For Retirement Community Amid Complaints of Honking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A group of bikers gathered in Searsport today for a parade to show support for a local retirement community

Latest News

News

Waldo County Search and Rescue Team Holds Training Exercises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Waldo County Search and Rescue team was in Monroe this morning conducting training exercises for their members.

Coronavirus

10 staff members at Waterville hospital quarantined after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials at Northern Light Inland Hospital say they learned Thursday that one of its patients tested positive for the virus.

News

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Another person has died with coronavirus in Somerset County, according to the Maine CDC.

News

Sanford High to be all remote starting Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Superintendent makes decision after rise in Sanford COVID cases.

News

Maine’s leaders respond to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s Congressional delegation and other leaders are reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

News

UMaine system reports no active COVID-19 at all campuses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
At the moment, UMaine systems have no active cases among students OR staff.