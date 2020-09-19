Advertisement

Services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur at Bangor synagogues will look a lot different this year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur at Bangor synagogues will look a lot different this year due to COVID-19.

Congregation Beth El will be holding online services via zoom.

They’ll also be holding a family service on the Bangor waterfront on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Congregation Beth Israel is holding their High Holiday services outdoors.

Congregation Beth Abraham will have indoor services with safety protocols in place.

