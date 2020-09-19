Sanford High to be all remote starting Monday

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center is moving to all remote learning effective immediately.

Sanford school Superintendent Matt Nelson says an individual associated with the high school recently tested positive for COVID-19 and may have come in contact with other students and staff.

Nelson says all students in the high school and the technical center will switch from the “yellow” hybrid model to the “red” full distance learning starting Monday, Sept. 21. The middle school will continue its remote learning and the elementary school will continue its “yellow” hybrid model.

He says he hopes the middle school could return to in-person learning by Sept. 28.

