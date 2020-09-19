Advertisement

Sanford High to be all remote starting Monday

Superintendent makes decision after rise in Sanford COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent makes decision after rise in Sanford COVID cases.
Superintendent makes decision after rise in Sanford COVID cases.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center is moving to all remote learning effective immediately.

Sanford school Superintendent Matt Nelson says an individual associated with the high school recently tested positive for COVID-19 and may have come in contact with other students and staff.

Nelson says all students in the high school and the technical center will switch from the “yellow” hybrid model to the “red” full distance learning starting Monday, Sept. 21. The middle school will continue its remote learning and the elementary school will continue its “yellow” hybrid model.

He says he hopes the middle school could return to in-person learning by Sept. 28.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine’s leaders respond to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s Congressional delegation and other leaders are reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

News

UMaine system reports no active COVID-19 at all campuses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
At the moment, UMaine systems have no active cases among students OR staff.

News

Miss Kitty the rescued cat finds a forever home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The cat was rescued in early September.

News

Maine Windjammers Association Schooners Race Takes Place From Isleboro to Rockland

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Maine Windjammers Association hosted the Windjammer Wharf Invitational today.

Latest News

News

Dale Crafts skydives for a cause

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Republican nominee for CD2 jumped out of an airplane to help raise awareness for a program for veterans.

News

Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards grants to multiple Maine organizations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded more than $40,000 to organizations that are improving the lives of those living in Maine and New Hampshire.

News

Veazie Police Department is being honored by the NEACOP

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The award for Mark Leonard and his staff is for Community Policing.

News

Services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur at Bangor synagogues will look a lot different this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor synagogues are going forth with High Holiday services while adhering to CDC guidelines.

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court said on Friday. She was 87.

News

Donald Trump Jr. plans rally in Holden

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The Trump campaign will hold a rally at Maine Military Supply on Wednesday at 6 p.m., doors will open at 5p.m.