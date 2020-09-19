Miss Kitty the rescued cat finds a forever home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In early September, Miss Kitty, a kitten that had gotten stuck behind a cinderblock wall East Millinocket, was rescued by the local fire department.

They worked for almost two hours to rescue the kitten.

Now Miss Kitty has found a forever home.

East Millinocket resident Katelyn Montgomery helped with the rescue.

One of Montgomery’s neighbors, Robert Taylor, is adopting Miss Kitty.

He’s renaming her after the actress who played Miss Kitty on the TV show Gunsmoke, Amanda Blake, or Mandy.

Montgomery is also working to collect donations for a new animal rescue in Sherman.

“It’s called Waiting Whiskers, you can look us up. We have Facebook," said Katelyn Montgomery of Waiting Whiskers Animal Rescue. “I’m the Vice President, we’ve acquired a building and now we’re fundraising for everything we need for the building.”

Taylor also adopted one of Miss Kitty’s siblings today.

Then he made a donation to the new animal rescue as he took the kittens to their new home.

