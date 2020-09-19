Advertisement

Mainly Sunny & Cool Today, Chilly With Frost Likely Tonight

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong high pressure system will build into the Great Lakes region this weekend. Today it will move into the Eastern Great Lakes and we will see partly to mostly sunny skies. It will remain cool with highs in the 50s. A cold night is expected across the region with much of the central and southern parts of the state seeing their coldest night of the season, so far. Under clear skies and calm winds, lows will drop back to the 20s north, with low to mid 30s south. A bit milder directly along the coastline.

As the area of high pressure pushes over Northern New England for Sunday and Monday, the more sunshine we will see. Lots of sun expected Sunday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. There may be a few more clouds on Monday with highs running in the upper 50s to low 60s once again.

All eyes then turn to Hurricane Teddy for Tuesday and Tuesday night. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has this storm pushing well to our east, into Eastern Nova Scotia. As of now, it has the storm moving into this area as a low-end Category one hurricane. What this means for us... right now the best chance for any rain and stronger wind gusts will be in the eastern half of the state, especially the Downeast region. If the system takes this track, it would not have a significant impact on us, with up to an inch of rain on the eastern border with New Brunswick. Wind gusts may approach 30-35 mph in the eastern half of the state as well. This storm may shift east or west over the next couple days, so we will keep a very close eye on this storm.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies and cool. Highs will run in the 50s for much of the state. Winds north at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly with frost likely. Lows will drop back to the upper 20 and 30s for interior Maine, to low 40s along the coast. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine expected and cool. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide. Winds north at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Rain possible, especially in the eastern half of the state. It’ll be breezy with highs in the 50s across the state.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, with brightening skies for the afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most.

