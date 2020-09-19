Maine’s leaders respond to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Maine’s Congressional delegation and other leaders are reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) calling Ginsburg a brilliant jurist. “Her unparalleled mind, her unbending backbone, and her unfailing determination were formidable, making her not only one of the nation’s foremost legal minds but also a cultural icon who inspired countless young Americans to fight for their beliefs.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who would be a key vote for Ginsburg’s replacement should a nominee reach the Senate floor, called the Justice a trailblazer for women’s rights. “Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg surmounted discrimination and sexism through her brilliance, tenacity, and wit, becoming one of the most prominent legal luminaries of our time.” Collins wrote in a statement.

Gov. Janet Mills reflected on her time as Maine’s Attorney General when she met Justice Ginsburg. In a statement, Mills writes: “I had the pleasure of watching people argue before her in the gallery of the highest court in the land. She was a gracious, tenacious person with great intellect who was devoted to the integrity of the Court and to the rule of law as it applies to every person in our country. She was one of greatest Americans ever.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree in a statement called Justice Ginsburg a "towering pioneer. “For nearly 30 years, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as a counterpoint on a Supreme Court long dominated by conservative jurists. She was always a reliable voice for the downtrodden and disenfranchised and that’s why her passing feels so devastating to so many Americans. She held the trust of countless women who admired her unwavering defense of reproductive rights and gender equity.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87 years old.

