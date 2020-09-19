Maine Windjammers Association Schooners Race Takes Place From Isleboro to Rockland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 4th of July Schooner race postponed due to COVID finally had its day on the Maine waters.

The Maine Windjammers Association hosted the Windjammer Wharf Invitational today.

It was in place of the Great Schooner Race usually held in the summer.

The race finished up by the Rockland Breakwater.

The two schooners in it are sister ships, the Stephen Taber and Ladona.

The race started at Gilky’s Harbor in Islesboro and saw the Stephen Taber come across the finish line first.

Ladona finished just a few moments behind.

After the race wrapped up, both schooners - as well as other boats - sailed by the breakwater to give locals and visitors a sight to see.

