Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

Another person has died with coronavirus in Somerset County, according to the Maine CDC.
COVID-19 Stats for Saturday, September 19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another person has died with coronavirus in Somerset County, according to the Maine CDC.

The death toll now stands at 139.

The Maine CDC is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19.

With two of the cases still needing to be classified, the overall total Saturday is now to 5,035.

4,346 people have recovered from the virus, an increase in 11 since Friday.

Active cases rose by 18 for a total of 550.

York County saw the biggest increase in cases overnight with 14, for a total of 1,045.

Cumberland County is reporting four new cases and Androscoggin County saw an increase in six new cases.

Two new cases are being reported in Oxford County.

Officials continue to monitor an outbreak in that county at the ND Paper Mill in Rumford.

Maine COVID-19 Stats for Saturday, September 19
