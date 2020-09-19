Advertisement

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southern California

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck southern California late Friday night.

The agency says the earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m. local time, about 2 miles outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles.

Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Seismologist Lucy Jones says the epicenter is near the location of the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake. That earthquake was a magnitude 5.9 and killed eight people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

News

Maine’s leaders respond to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s Congressional delegation and other leaders are reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial.

News

UMaine system reports no active COVID-19 at all campuses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
At the moment, UMaine systems have no active cases among students OR staff.

National Politics

Joe Biden says voters should decide the presidency before Senate takes up SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Joe Biden says voters should decide the presidency before Senate takes up SCOTUS nomination.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.