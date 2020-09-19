Advertisement

E-waste drop-off event held Saturday at Challenger Learning Center

This is the second time the Center has held this event.
Challenger Learning Center in Bangor.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People unsure of how to get rid of old technology had a way to do it safely Saturday.

The Challenger Learning Center had a second e-waste drop off event, where visitors could drop off a variety of old electronics, like TVs, computer monitors, and laptops.

All the center asked in return was a small donation, and donors didn’t even have to leave their cars.

The Center said that events like these are a great way to ensure the community can dispose of technology safely.

“We have a lot of technology of our own that we’re upgrading all the time, so it’s funny, we even have our own e-waste that we recycle and we save for each one of our events that we do,” says Challenger Learning Center Executive Director Kristen Hubbard. “So, it’s just a great thing that is a good thing to do, not only just for our state, for our environment, but for our local community too.”

If you want to help the Center, a link to donate is on our website.

