Dale Crafts skydives for a cause

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Former State Representative Dale Crafts has had skydiving on his bucket list for a long time.

He asked his friend, Senator Brad Farrin, to join him.

“After almost 30 years in the Air Force and the air national guard I always thought why would you jump out of a perfectly good airplane,” said Farrin.

The “why” is to raise awareness and donations for Pine Grove Programs, a non-profit that has been providing outdoor adventures for veterans and first responders since 1976.

“We started taking veterans more and more then, and now we almost take them every single week. People from all over the country,” said Bob Howe, the owner of Pine Grove Programs. “We use the wilderness as a healing tool.”

“He lodges them and he feeds them with no charge. Just an amazing program,” said Crafts of Howe’s work at Pine Grove.

Crafts and Farrin jumped from around 11,000 feet with the help of instructors from Jump and Raft, and his supporters cheered from the ground as he landed safely.

He then addressed the crowd and asked them to help Pine Grove Programs maintain its mission.

“What’s on their bucket list?" said Crafts. "Hopefully they can fulfill their bucket list if we go on and donate.”

