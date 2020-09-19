Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards grants to multiple Maine organizations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded more than $40,000 to organizations that are improving the lives of those living in Maine and New Hampshire.

Sixteen organizations will receive grants.

They provide many different services including COVID-19 needs, mental health care, and educational programming. Among those receiving the funds are the Bangor YMCA and the Christine B. Foundation in Newburgh.

“We are really happy to be able to say that we have so many organizations doing such good work, especially during some unprecedented times," said Isla Dickerson, Director of Marketing, SVP for Bangor Savings. "It’s really an honor to be able to support those organizations, and help them support our state.”

For more information on Bangor Savings Bank Foundation grant awards, go to bangor.com.

